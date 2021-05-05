8,500 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

ELY stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

