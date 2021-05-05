6,533 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,193,120. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

