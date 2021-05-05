591 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $3,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $288.33 and a one year high of $397.13. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.35 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

