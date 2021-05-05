4,732 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $108.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

