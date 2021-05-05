$454.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report $454.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.97 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

