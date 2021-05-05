$4.91 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report $4.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $5.25 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,227%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $9.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 888,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

