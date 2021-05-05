3,829 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $176.63. 4,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,265 shares of company stock worth $6,790,971 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

