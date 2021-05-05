3,050 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after buying an additional 152,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

