$305.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $305.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $289.90 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $179.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

CRK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 90,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,570. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Comstock Resources by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

