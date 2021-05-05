$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.