289,186 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 289,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX remained flat at $$54.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,319. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19.

