$249.70 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce sales of $249.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.90 million and the highest is $254.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $998.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

ALHC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 9,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,250. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

