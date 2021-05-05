2,446 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.