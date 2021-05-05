$237.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce $237.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.70 million and the lowest is $233.04 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $934.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $941.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $991.63 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 240,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

