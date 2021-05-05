$233.07 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $233.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.50 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $160.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $968.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $963.10 million to $983.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.28 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of OXM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $204,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $7,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

