2,113 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. 20,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,563. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

