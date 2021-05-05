1Million Token (1MT) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, 1Million Token has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $690,974.36 and approximately $59,610.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007246 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

