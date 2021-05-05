1,173 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.