$11.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.53. 15,144,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,701,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

