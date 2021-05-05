10,707 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $6,476,419 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

