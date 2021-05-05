1,057 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33. The company has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,035 shares of company stock valued at $38,146,927. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.