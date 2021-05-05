-$1.98 EPS Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.42). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $7.82 on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. 1,078,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,029. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

