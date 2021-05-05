$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 146,348 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 564.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 107,071 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,584,000 after buying an additional 101,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $81.31. 2,043,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $86.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

