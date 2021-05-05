1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,214. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 280,489 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

