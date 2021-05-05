-$1.41 EPS Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.93). Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.50 million.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

CMLS opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

