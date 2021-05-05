$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $79.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $110.82 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $187.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

Several research firms have commented on AVEO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

