$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

THS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. 667,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

