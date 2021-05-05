$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $551.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $38.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

