0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $744,151.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00084531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00826163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00100065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.07 or 0.09459304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043916 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

