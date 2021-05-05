$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $223.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

