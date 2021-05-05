$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.27. 120,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after acquiring an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

