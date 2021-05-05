$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $63.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.