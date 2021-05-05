$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

