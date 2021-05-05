$0.50 EPS Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%.

CLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,460. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

