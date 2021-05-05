$0.38 EPS Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

MCFE traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

