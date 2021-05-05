-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

