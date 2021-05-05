-$0.22 EPS Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.12). Cree posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Cree stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,039. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

