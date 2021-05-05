$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.51 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

