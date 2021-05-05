$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.