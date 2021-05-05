$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

In other Zynga news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,866.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,230,493 shares of company stock worth $13,753,339. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 448.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 389,861 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Zynga by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

