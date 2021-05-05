-$0.04 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BTRS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 339,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,127. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

