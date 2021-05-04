ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.98 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

ZI traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.91. 1,601,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.95.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

