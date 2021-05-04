ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.73 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.95.

ZI traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $2,569,503.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057 over the last 90 days.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

