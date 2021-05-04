ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 64,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,239.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

