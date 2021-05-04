Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $377,862.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,452.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,714 shares of company stock worth $75,435,753. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after buying an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

