ZENZO Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $1,679.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00075472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00057179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.83 or 0.00334733 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003268 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.