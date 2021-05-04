Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zalando from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 237.51 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

