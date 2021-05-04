Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to “Buy”

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,498,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

