Zacks Investment Research Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Hold

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $127.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

Get Logitech International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,128. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.