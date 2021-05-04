Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after buying an additional 797,152 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,307,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $4,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,869,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

